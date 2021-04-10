Weekend lockdown in Mumbai: Streets wear a deserted look

Water taxis to be part of Mumbai transportation soon; RoPax ferries on 4 routes by Dec

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Apr 10: The weekend lockdown in Mumbai has come into force. Last Sunday the Maharashtra government announced a weekend lockdown in the state from 8 pm on Friday to 7 am on Monday in a bid to curb the growing numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The imposition of the lockdown has been strict and the streets of India's commercial capital wore a deserted look.

Apart from the weekend lockdown, strict restrictions are in force, under which shopping malls, bars, restaurants, small shops will be open only for take-aways and parcels. Government offices will be allowed to function only at 50 per cent of their capacity," he said.

Industries and production sector, vegetable markets will function with Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) and construction sites will operate if there is accommodation facility for workers.

Theatres, drama theatres will be shut, while film and television shootings will continue if there is no crowding. Parks and playgrounds will also be closed.