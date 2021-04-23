Weekend lockdown in Karnataka begins today: Transport and guidelines on other services you need to know

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru: In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state, the Karnataka government this week issued a set of fresh guidelines and imposed a night curfew in the entire state. Also, the state government has imposed a weekend curfew to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Across Karnataka, the new lockdown guidelines have come into effect from 9 pm on April 21 to 6 am on May 4. However, the state government has urged the people to not venture out during curfew unless in case of emergencies/essential activities. During the weekend curfew which will be in effect from Friday night till Monday morning, all guidelines will be applicable just like the night curfew.

Karnataka lockdown: What is not allowed on weekdays; What’s allowed

Can government employees involved in essential services go to work?

Yes. Those who are part of industries and organisations requiring operations 24×7 and those deployed in essential services will be allowed to move and travel during the weekend curfew. But, they have to carry their valid IDs issued by their employer.

Who can step out during the weekend lockdown?

According to the guidelines from the state government, only telecom/internet service provider employees are allowed movement upon providing valid ID. However, essential staff of IT/ITeS companies can work from office, others have to work from home. Also, people who are eligible for vaccination can move upon showing minimal proof

Can patients visit hospitals?

The state government has made it clear that the patients and their helpers who need essential travel are allowed to move during the weekend lockdown. Meanwhile, people who need medical assistance can also step out during the weekend lockdown.

Will the grocery shops, milk supplies be available?

The neighbourhood shops dealing with groceries will remain open for four hours on Saturdays and Sundays from 6 AM to 10 AM. However, the online delivery of essential items is permitted throughout the lockdown.

Issuing guidelines, the Karnataka government said that the night curfew is imposed in the entire state from 9 pm to 6 am and added that there shall be a weekend curfew from Friday 9 pm to Monday 6 am.