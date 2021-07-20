In the nick of time: Watch how an elderly man escaped death after emergency brakes on train was applied

Daisy or Sunflower? Whatever it is, this dog can paint

Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra’s old tweets on ‘Porn vs Prostitution’ go viral after his arrest

Wedding bells are ringing! Watch this viral video of two dogs dressed as bride and groom

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 20: With wedding season on full swing across the country, social media is flooded with posts, stories and more. Amid this a video of two dogs decorated and seated in the same manner as the bride and groom are ready for marriage has gone viral on various social media platform.

The video was shared by an Instagram page named 24_birds_animals with various hashtags like "#dog #nice #trading #amazing #super #funny #animals #marrage #photography" as it didn't have any caption.

In the viral video, one can see how the female dog has been decked up bindi on its forehead, a wig and jhumkas(earrings) on its ear. It also has a dupatta(scarf) placed like a ghoongat (veil) on its head.

Similarly, a male dog male dog can be seen wearing a pagdi (turban) on its head along with garland and other decorative items around its neck.

The viral video has garnered 46K views, nearly 1000 likes and many comments. Soon after it was shared on social media, people started showering love on the video.