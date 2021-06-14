Weather update: Orange alert for Karnataka's coastal districts till June 17, says IMD

IMD issues alert, says very heavy rains in these states as Monsoon advances in India

Bengaluru, June 14: Seven districts of Karnataka have been given the orange alert till June 17 as the state is likely to experience widespread rainfall as per the information by the director of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) unit, CS Patil.

Through an 'orange' alert (be prepared), the IMD indicates a risk to people and property. While a 'yellow' (be updated) alert is issued, authorities are advised to "be updated" as it indicates that hazardous conditions are possible and people need to be aware of the potential impacts of the changing weather.

On Sunday, the coastal Karnataka and South interior Karnataka had heavy rainfall, said Patil.

He said, "Entire Karnataka state is very likely to experience widespread rainfall from June 13 to June 17. Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga and Chikkamgaluru are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall for which orange alert is announced June 13 to 17."

He added, "Bengaluru is very likely to experience light to moderate rainfall during the next two days."

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over parts of Northwest India during next 3 days, over parts of East, Central and West India during next 3-4 days, over parts of Northeast India during next 5 days and over parts of south Peninsular India during next 4-5 days. Isolated extremely heavy falls also very likely over Konkan and Goa on June 14 and 15 and over Coastal Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh on June 15", said the IMDB director.

