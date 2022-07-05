Weather update: IMD warns of heavy rains over Central India, West Coast for next 5 days

New Delhi, July 05: India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains in Central India and West Coast for the next 5 days. The weather department said heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over east Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Konkan area of Maharashtra, Goa, coastal Karnataka, and Kerala.

The MeT department has also issued heavy rain alerts for Mumbai, Pune, and several Maharashtra districts. The alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Beed, Latur, Jalna, Parbhani, and several other areas in Maharashtra.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed at Chiplun in Ratnagiri and at Mahad in Raigad in the wake of orange alert in these areas.

Heavy rain continues to lash Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra for the past 24 hours.

Due to heavy rains in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts, some rivers have reached warning levels and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed to take precautions. The Kundalika river has crossed the warning level and the water levels of Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, and Ulhas rivers are slightly below the warning level.

The CM also directed the District Collector and the Water Resources Department to be vigilant and take appropriate precautions as the water of Jagbudi and Kajli rivers is flowing at a warning level. The Chief Minister also directed to keep a close watch on the situation in Chiplun and to warn the citizens by giving them repeated instructions. Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast heavy rains in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Pune, Nashik, Kolhapur, and Satara districts.

Besides, some districts in Marathwada are likely to experience moderate rains. In order to avoid any untoward incident and to assist the local administration, five teams of NDRF have been deployed in Mumbai and one team each in Nagpur, Chiplun, and Mahad districts.

Tuesday, July 5, 2022, 14:57 [IST]