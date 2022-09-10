Weather update: IMD predicts heavy rains in Mumbai, Bengal, Odisha; Bengaluru likely to stay cloudy

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Sep 10: There seems to be slight bad news for the already drenched Bengaluru as weather predictions indicate cloudy skies with a few showers in the coming days. States of Maharastra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal should gear up for heavy rains while Delhi may finally get some relief from humidity with a few showers early next week.

A Low-Pressure Area is located off Andhra Pradesh/Odisha coast and will likely maintain its position through the weekend. It will begin penetrating the inland area on Monday.

As per weather channel, the westerly winds from the Arabian Sea will add to this system and result in widespread rains over Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Gangetic-West Bengal in this period. From Sunday, the rainfall in southern Gujarat will increase. The system may also bring rainfall over Delhi-NCR in the first half of next week.

Let us take a look at weather forecast for the day:

The National Capital Delhi witnessed a brief spell of rainfall on Saturday, bringing some respite from the prevailing humid conditions.

Light to moderate rainfall was also reported in areas such as Mukherjee Nagar, GTB Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Civil Lines, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri and Kashmiri Gate.

While the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

The weather department has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall for the Mumbai and suburbs over the next 48 hours. The weather agency also said that the rainfall will likely come in association with thunderstorms.

Chennai will have generally cloudy sky with intermittent rain. The minimum temperature was 26 degree celsius and maximum will be around 33 degrees.

Odisha is likely to receive heavy rain till September 13 with the intensification of a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal, the IMD said. The system, active over the northwestern Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts, is expected to trigger intense spells of rain in Odisha.

The IMD forecast heavy rainfall in several districts till September 13, and issued an orange warning for some places in the southern parts on September 10 and 11. Very heavy rainfall is likely in some places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Khurda, Nayagarh, and Cuttack districts between 8.30 AM on September 10 and 8.30 AM on September 11, the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar said.

In West Bengal, the Met department predicted heavy rain across the state till September 14 due to the intensification of a low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD forecast widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms across Gangetic West Bengal from Saturday till Monday and in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal between September 12 and 14. The weatherman predicted very heavy rainfall in Gangetic West Bengal on September 11 and 12.

Hyderabad will have generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers. The minimum temperature was 21 degree celsius and maximum will be around 30 degrees.

Fairly widespread rain and thunderstorms may lash Karnataka. However, Bengaluru will have generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers. The minimum temperature was 20 degree celsius and maximum will be around 28 degrees.

Visakhapatnam will have generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

Guwahati and Kohima will have partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.

Aizawal, Imphal, Itanagar, Agartala, Gangtok and Shillong will have generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers.