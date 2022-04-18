YouTube
    Weather update: Heatwave likely to continue till April 20

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 18: Heatwave conditions are likely to impact parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, south Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkand till April 20, the weather department has said.

    The maximum temperatures were above normal by 3 to 6 degree Celsius in many parts of Jammu, Punjab, Bihar, Jharkand, West Rajasthan, east Uttar Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal.

    The maximum temperatures were above normal in isolated pockets over Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Saurashtra, Kutch and east Rajasthan

    In the next three days the maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2 to 3 degree Celsius over northwest India.

    Heatwave conditions are likely over Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha till April 20, the weather department has warned

    The rainfall deficiency over the country is 35 per cent, with excess rainfall of 27 per cent over south peninsula.

    It has also been predicted that on April 19 and 20 there will be stronger hot winds than normal. This would increase the maximum temperatures and Delhi could see the 40 degree Celsius mark being breached again.

    Read more about:

    weather heatwave india meteorological department

    Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 12:46 [IST]
