Weather Update: Dense fog over North India for next 2 days

New Delhi, Feb 05: The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted that Dense to Very Dense Fog is likely to prevail in northern part of India during the next 3 days.

"Dense fog is persisting over Delhi (Palam 50m & Safdarjung 100m). Dense to very dense fog over Punjab and Haryana (Bhiwani 25m; Amritsar, Bhatinda, Hisar 50). Dense fog over Uttar Pradesh (Agra 50m, Lucknow 100m), the weather department said.

The minimum temperature in the national capital dropped down to six degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to touch 19 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, it has been predicted that rain is possible in many areas of Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana, MP, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha.

According to the IMD, a Western Disturbance is persisting over North Pakistan and along with being active in Jammu and Kashmir, due to the formation of a cyclonic circulation over Northwest Rajasthan, snowfall is occurring in the mountains.

At the same time, it is raining in the plains of Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Punjab, due to which the cold has increased. The weather is expected to clear in many places from February 6.

Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 10:26 [IST]