Weather update: Delhi shivers as Temperature dips further; AQI in 'very poor' zone

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 04: The National Capital Delhi is likely to have generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. The temperature will vary between nine and 17 degree Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a western disturbance has brought the temperature down with winds sweeping Delhi at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.

The weather department further said that the weather activity will start receding tomorrow onwards and complete exit on Feb 5 and later. However, mercury level is going to dive again with the minimum returning to single-digit and hovering between 7-9°C between Feb 5 and 10th.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi continued to remain in 'very poor' category with an overall AQI (Air Quality Index) at 316.

Mumbai will have mainly clear sky. The minimum temperature was 14 degree Celsius while the maximum is expected to be around 25 degrees.

Chennai had fog/mist in the morning and will have partly cloudy sky later. The temperature will vary between 21 and 31 degree Celsius.

Kolkata will have generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers. The city observed minimum temperature of 17 degree Celsius and a maximum of around 24 degrees.

Bengaluru is likely to witness mist. Temperature will hover between 18 and 29 degree Celsius.

Hyderabad had fog in the morning and will have mainly clear sky later. Temperature will hover between 18 and 32 degree Celsius.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 10:12 [IST]