  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Weather today: Rains to intensify in Mumbai; likely to reduce by June 30

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 29: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Rajasthan on June 29.

    Weather today: Rains to intensify in Mumbai; likely to reduce by June 30
    Commuters wade through a water-logged street after heavy rainfall, in Thane.PTI Photo

    Bengaluru:

    Active to vigorous Monsoon conditions were seen over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and North Coastal Karnataka, giving heavy to very heavy rains. However, Bengaluru is likely to experience cloudy weather on Saturday because of a cyclonic circulation induced by a trough over southern India.

    Delhi:

    Heat, Humidity and uncomfortable weather conditions have been troubling Delhiites for a very long time now. Pre-Monsoon showers too had been weak. As per Skymet weather, the normal onset date of Monsoon in Delhi is June 29 but with its delayed onset over Kerala and its sluggish movement, Monsoon is likely to arrive in Delhi a week late. During that time, light to moderate rains with one or two heavy spells is expected over West Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and parts of Haryana.

    Heavy rains claim two lives in Nashik

    Mumbai:

    Slowly and steadily, intense clouding is engulfing Mumbai, with few areas such Santa Cruz and Thane are already reporting light rains. As per Skymet weather, Weathermen are now predicting that for the beginning rains would be moderate but intensifying by tonight. Intensity of rains would be heavy, while they will peak on June 29. Rains would reduce on June 30 but light to moderate rains would continue. Meanwhile, the western arm of Southwest Monsoon has progressed further into some more parts of north Arabian Sea, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. However, eastern arm remained stagnant.

    Rajasthan:

    The eastern and central parts of Rajasthan have observed light to moderate rains during the last 24 hours. These rains were due to a Cyclonic Circulation over South Pakistan and adjoining Gujarat region. As per Skymet weather, South Rajasthan will get to see light to moderate rains, while scattered showers are likely over the central parts of the state during the next 48 hours.

    More WEATHER FORECAST News

    Read more about:

    weather forecast rains india meteorological department

    Story first published: Saturday, June 29, 2019, 6:06 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue