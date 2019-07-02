Weather today: Heavy rains likely to continue in Mumbai, Gujarat

New Delhi, July 02: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Gujarat and Odisha on July 2.

Bengaluru:

At present, a trough is extending from a Low-Pressure Area to a Cyclonic Circulation over North Konkan and Goa across South Chhattisgarh. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Light to moderate rains at many places was seen over parts of Uttarakhand, Bihar, parts of Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, parts of Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Interior Karnataka, and Rayalaseema. However, Bengaluru is likely to experience cloudy weather on July 2nd.

Delhi:

Delhi has been reeling under heat wave conditions from the past few days and people of the capital are facing the brunt of this sultry weather. As on July 1, 2019, Delhi's Safdarjung Observatory recorded 42.2°C while Palam recorded 44.8°C which is seven degrees above normal which mounted to heat wave conditions. As per Skymet weather, Monsoon arrival is preceded by pre-Monsoon activities and the Delhiites can get to see light rains between July 3 to July 5. These rains will be mild and soft in nature with no persistent rains to be seen.

Mumbai:

Mumbai rains which had taken a slight break during the day yesterday did see an increase during the night with the city witnessing heavy rainfall activity through the night. These heavy showers continued during the morning hours as well making it difficult for office commuters with water logging in many areas. As per Skymet weather, heavy rains will continue over the city of Mumbai for another 48 hours or so. Thereafter also, rainy days will continue.

Gujarat:

Gujarat has been facing the fury of flooding rains for the past 24 hours. However, it has been raining in Gujarat especially over the southern districts from the past three days. As per Skymet weather, heavy rains would continue for the next two days, today and tomorrow. There are chances that today some of the places might get to see torrential rains. Thus, resulting in water-logging and inundation and causing disruption in connectivity in air, road and rail traffic.

Odisha:

After Cyclone Fani, rains have been scattered over Odisha however Coastal areas had received a few good spells during the last few days. During the last 24 hours, scattered light to moderate rains with isolated heavy spells have occurred over Odisha. As per Skymet weather, rain intensity will increase further during the next 36 to 48 hours.