Weather today: Heavy rains likely in Mumbai during next 2 hours; orange alert issued coastal K'taka

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, June 03: Mumbai on Wednesday witnessed its first-ever cyclonic storm in more than a century as Nisarga hit the coastal areas of Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Goa experienced heavy rain and gusty winds on Wednesday morning due to the formation of a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea, causing flooding in some low lying parts of the coastal state. With the sea conditions being rough, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has asked fishermen not to venture into the waters.

Following the heavy showers, many low lying areas in the state were inundated on Wednesday. "Several roads are inundated. There is very less traffic on roads as people are staying indoors, a senior police official said. Corporation of City of Panaji Mayor Uday Madkaikar said pre-monsoon work was undertaken even during the lockdown, considering the arrival of rains.

The rains which Bengaluru and the state are experiencing now are because of the cyclone and also are part of the pre-monsoon showers, according to the IMD.

The meteorological department also predicted heavy rainfall and strong wind in Karnataka coast. It also has predicted the sea to become turbulent. The department has also issued orange alert for coastal Karnataka on June 3.

The monsoon arrived in Kerala on Monday, marking the commencement of the fourmonth- long rainfall season, the IMD said.