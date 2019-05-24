Weather today: Bengaluru likely to remain wet till weekend

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 24: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on May 24.

Bengaluru:

Pre-Monsoon season for Kerala, Tamil Nadu and South Interior Karnataka begins in the month of March itself. In the remaining days of May, no rainfall activity is forecast for South India except for the region of South Interior Karnataka, where there is possibility of rain in the next 3 days. As per Skymet weather, isolated light rain is being observed in places like Bangalore, Mysuru and Mandya. These rains are likely to continue for the next 36 hours.

Delhi:

Dust storm and thunderstorm activities followed by rains is expected to occur in parts of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. As per Skymet weather, on May 23 and 24, the National Capital Region will be experiencing scattered pre-Monsoon weather activities in the form of dust storm, thunderstorm, rain, thundershowers and strong winds. But due to near normal temperatures, hailstorm activity will not take places over the region.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

On May 21, Hyderabad and its adjoining areas received heavy thundershower leading to widespread traffic jams, water logging. Multiple trees were also uprooted during the downpour. The city has received scattered light rains during the last 24 hours. As per Skymet weather, a trough is extending from South Chhattisgarh up to South Interior Karnataka across Telangana and Rayalaseema. Therefore, scattered rain and thundershower activities are possible in Telangana and Rayalaseema. Some isolated rains might also be witnessed in coastal Andhra Pradesh for the next 24 hours.

Kolkata

The city of Kolkata in West Bengal is one of the rainiest cities among all the major cities of India during the pre-Monsoon and Monsoon season. In fact, during the Monsoon season, Kolkata records rainfall activity exceeding 300 mm. As per Skymet weather, in the coming days, patchy pre-Monsoon weather activities might occur in parts of Kolkata district.