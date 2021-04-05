At 11.7 deg C, Delhi records lowest minimum temperature in April in at least 12 years

Weather report: Widespread rains over western Himalayas till April 8, says IMD

New Delhi, Apr 05: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that a Western Disturbance is likely to bring widespread rain and thunderstorms to the western Himalayan region from Tuesday. It can be seen that a Western Disturbance (WD) has already started affecting the region on Sunday which will be followed by another fresh WD on Tuesday.

Under the influence of these two systems, widespread rainfall or snowfall is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh between April 4 and 8 and over Uttarakhand during April 6 and 8.

Isolated rainfall activity is likely over Punjab, north Haryana and northwest Uttar Pradesh are also predicted during April 6 and 7.

Lightning, thunderstorm or gusty winds over western Himalayan region is expected from April 5 to 7 and over adjoining plains on April 6 and 7. Hailstorm is also expected over Western Himalayas during the period.

Duststorm/thunderstorm and gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan during April 6-7.

According to reports, a cyclonic circulation lies over south Chhattisgarh and another cyclonic circulation lies over Jharkhand and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal in Under its influence, rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds is very likely over south Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during the next 24 hours.

According to IMD, heat wave is recorded when departure of maximum temperature from normal is + 4 degrees Celsius (°C) to + 5°C or more for the regions where the normal maximum temperature is more than 40°C.

Another criterion for IMD to declare heatwave is when departure of maximum temperature from normal is + 5°C to + 6°C for regions where the normal maximum temperature is 40°C or less. (Heatwave is declared only when the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40°C for plains and at least 30°C for hilly regions).

Heatwave can also be declared when the actual maximum temperature remains 45°C or more for a day irrespective of normal maximum temperature, officials said.