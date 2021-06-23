YouTube
    Weather report: Heavy rain to pour over east, northeast India during next 5 days, says IMD

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 23: In a recent development, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that monsoon rains will be subdued over northwest, central and peninsular India but pick up over east and northeast India during the next seven days.

    rains
    Representational Image

    According to the IMD, widespread rainfall is very likely over north Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Bihar during the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely in these states.

    Due to strengthening of moist southwesterly winds; fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over northeast India during the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya during the next five days; over Tripura, Mizoram on June 22 and 23; over Arunachal Pradesh on June 25.

    Moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by frequent cloud to ground lightning very likely over east Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 24 hours. This may cause injuries leading to casualties to people and animals staying outdoors.

    The northern limit of monsoon (NLM) continues to pass through Barmer, Bhilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar.

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 9:02 [IST]
