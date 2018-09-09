Weather forecast for Sep 9: Light rains in Delhi during the next 24 hours

New Delhi, Sep 8: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai for September 09.

Bengaluru:

The cyber city of India witnessed on and off rains. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, Dry weather is likely over Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema and North Karnataka. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 64 per cent.

Delhi:

As predicted by Skymet Weather, rainfall activity will continue in patches over Delhi-NCR. The weathermen also expected short spelled intense showers or light rains during the next 24 hours. Day will be warm and humid with partly cloudy to cloudy sky. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 70 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, in the next 24 hours Scattered light to moderate rains are expected over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, extreme west of Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, parts of Haryana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity around 70 per cent.

Mumbai:

As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, Monsoon is likely to be vigorous over East Gujarat and East Rajasthan, bringing moderate to heavy rains with one or two very heavy spells. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 77 per cent.