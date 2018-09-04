  • search

Weather forecast for Sep 5: Mumbai likely to witness one or two short spells of rains

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 4: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai for September 05.

    Bengaluru:

    Bengaluru:

    The cyber city of India witnessed sunny weather today. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather during the next 24 hours, Normal Monsoon conditions will continue over Northeastern states, Odisha, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Delhi, parts of Haryana, North Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. These regions are likely to record light to moderate rains. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 63 per cent.

    Delhi:

    Delhi:

    Delhi Pollution after staying into hiding for a really long time has made a comeback. Since the last two days, Delhi and the NCR region have been receiving moderate to heavy showers. As predicted by Skymet Weather, this type of condition will continue over Delhi and the NCR for at least the next two to three days. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 77 per cent.

    Hyderabad:

    Hyderabad:

    As per Skymet weather, in the next 24 hours scattered light to moderate rain is likely over Bihar, West Bengal, Northeastern states, Delhi, parts of Punjab and Haryana, East Rajasthan, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Vidarbha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Telangana. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity around 69 per cent.

    Mumbai:

    Mumbai:

    During the past 24 hours, rainfall has increased over the state of Maharashtra, particularly parts of Vidarbha and Konkan regions that saw good rain and thundershowers. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, Mumbai would too see one or two short spells of rains. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 84 per cent.

    Read more about:

    weather forecast mumbai rains indian meteorological department rains mumbai

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 16:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 4, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue