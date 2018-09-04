Weather forecast for Sep 5: Mumbai likely to witness one or two short spells of rains

Bengaluru:

The cyber city of India witnessed sunny weather today. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather during the next 24 hours, Normal Monsoon conditions will continue over Northeastern states, Odisha, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Konkan & Goa, Delhi, parts of Haryana, North Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. These regions are likely to record light to moderate rains. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 63 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi Pollution after staying into hiding for a really long time has made a comeback. Since the last two days, Delhi and the NCR region have been receiving moderate to heavy showers. As predicted by Skymet Weather, this type of condition will continue over Delhi and the NCR for at least the next two to three days. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 77 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, in the next 24 hours scattered light to moderate rain is likely over Bihar, West Bengal, Northeastern states, Delhi, parts of Punjab and Haryana, East Rajasthan, Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka, Vidarbha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Telangana. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity around 69 per cent.

Mumbai:

During the past 24 hours, rainfall has increased over the state of Maharashtra, particularly parts of Vidarbha and Konkan regions that saw good rain and thundershowers. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, Mumbai would too see one or two short spells of rains. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 84 per cent.