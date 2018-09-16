Weather forecast for Sep 17: Rains likely in next 24-36 hours in Chennai

New Delhi, Sep 16: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai for September 17.

Bengaluru:

Rainfall activities are likely to reduce from South Karnataka in the upcoming 24 hours. At the same time, few parts of South Karnataka, adjacent to Tamil Nadu may receive light rains during the next 24 hours. Isolated light rain may also occur over parts of Telangana and North Kerala. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 73 per cent.

Delhi:

As per weather agency, Delhi will experience dry weather with comfortable morning and night. Temperatures will remain high during days and nights. Few clouds might appear over the area. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 75 per cent.

Hyderabad:

In the last 24 hours, rainfall activity continued over many parts of Interior Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh Coast and few places over South Karnataka and Kerala. As per Skymet weather, light to moderate rainfall activity is likely over interior parts of North Tamil Nadu and the coast of South Andhra Pradesh. Rest parts of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh will receive light rains.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity around 68 per cent.

Chennai:

The northern parts of Tamil Nadu received moderate rainfall activity during the last 24 hours. As per Skymet weather, the capital city Chennai may also receive light to moderate rainfall activity. These rains are most likely to occur during the next 24-36 hours. Thereafter rainfall activity will once again decrease in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity around 67 per cent.