Weather forecast for Sep 11: More monsoon rains likely in Bengaluru

By
    New Delhi, Sep 10: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai for September 11.

    Bengaluru:

    The weather in Karnataka has been almost dry for last many days. Although heavy to very heavy rains were witnessed by Coastal Karnataka during the third week of August leading to flooding of many districts, but interior districts witnessed only scattered light rains. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, weather of Bengaluru is already pleasant. These rains will further drop the temperatures leading to pleasant days and nights. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 64 per cent.

    Delhi:

    Delhi rains have been a happy affair for the residents for quite some time now. As predicted by Skymet Weather, rains are witnessing a reducing trend. However, with lots of moisture available in the atmosphere, we expect rains to make some more appearances over the national capital. Weather conditions are favourable for rains to continue over the city for the next two days. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 75 per cent.

    Hyderabad:

    As per Skymet weather, Normal Monsoon conditions are likely in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, foothills of Uttar Pradesh, rest of West Bengal, parts of Jharkhand and Odisha, South Interior Karnataka, and adjoining parts of Interior Tamil Nadu and Rayalaseema. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity around 73 per cent.

    Chennai: 

    As per Skymet weather, scattered light to moderate showers over Interior Tamil Nadu during the next 24 to 48 hours because of a north-south trough running across Interior Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity around 71 per cent.

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 22:05 [IST]
