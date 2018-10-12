India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Weather forecast for Oct 13: Delhi rains likely to make a comeback

By
    New Delhi, Oct 12: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Bhubaneswar on October 13.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    Bengaluru:

    The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that during the next 24 hours, Light rains at few places will be witnessed over Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 71 per cent.

    Delhi:

    Since last week of September, Delhi NCR has not witnessed any rains. As per Skymet Weather, a small patch of thundercloud is moving towards Delhi, therefore condition seems favorable for isolated rains or thunderstorm activities in Delhi-NCR. The rain episode will be for a short span and weather will once again clear by tomorrow October 12. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and
    humidity will be around 64 per cent.

    Hyderabad:

    The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that in the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rains with one or two heavy spells may occur over North coast of Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 42 per cent.

    Bhubaneswar:

    As predicted, severe cyclonic storm Titli has further intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm, which is equivalent to Category 1 hurricane. The weathermen at Skymet Weather have forecast that heavy to extremely heavy rains are expected to lash the coastal districts of Odisha by tomorrow. Five coastal districts of Odisha have been put on
    high alert. In wake of these torrential rains, all the schools and colleges in Odisha have been declared closed. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve northeastwards and move towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha and weaken gradually. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 89 percent.

    Kolkata:

    After weakening into a cyclonic storm last night, Titli is now all set to lose some more strength and become a deep depression anytime.

    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 23:46 [IST]
