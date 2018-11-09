Weather forecast for Nov 10: Tamil Nadu rains to continue

New Delhi, Nov 9: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram and Chennai on November 10.

Bengaluru:

The Google weather update obtained shows that Bengalureans will be witnessing mostly sunny weather. According to Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, moderate rain will be witnessed at many places with heavy rain at few places over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 45 per cent.

Delhi:

Dry weather conditions have been prevailing over the northwestern plains of the country i.e. Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, North Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh since the last many days. The national territory is under a tight grip of thick haze of dust and smog. As per Skymet Weather, Delhi pollution is also expected to remain severe to very severe for the next two days. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 44 per cent

Chennai:

As per Skymet weather, Weathermen predict, moderate rains and thundershowers with strong winds at many places over southern parts of Tamil Nadu for the next two days. Being a rain shadow region, Tamil Nadu does not record much rains during the four-month long Southwest Monsoon. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 70 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala has been battling dry weather for last many days. As per Skymet weather, light to moderate rains and thundershowers are expected at many places over Kerala during the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 70 per cent.