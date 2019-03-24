  • search
    Weather forecast for March 25: Delhi-NCR likely to witness rain in next 24 hours

    New Delhi, Mar 24: March is the transition period from the chilly season of Winters to scorching Summers in the Indian mainland. Now, let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Mumbai on March 25.

    Representational Image

    Bengaluru:

    A trough is extending from Telangana to Kerala across the above cyclonic circulation and interior parts of Karnataka. No significant weather activity is expected in rest parts of the country. In Bengaluru, the sky over here would remain clear. Day temperatures to remain marginally above normal. Day might become very warm with maximums touching 35°C. However, morning will be pleasant with minimums around 22°C.

    Delhi:

    Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad have been experiencing dry weather conditions since the last one week. The sky conditions are varying from clear to partly cloudy. According to Skymet, in the wake of these systems, on March 25, short spell of light rain and thundershower activities accompanied with strong winds will occur over Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. During the next 24 hours, the temperature pattern over Delhi-NCR will change and increase. Thereafter, once again both day and night temperatures will decrease.

    Mumbai:

    The entire state of Maharashtra has been observing dry weather conditions. Vidarbha, Marathwada and South Madhya Maharashtra are currently observing very warm and hot weather conditions. As per Skymet weather, Due to presence of an anti-cyclonic over northeastern parts of Arabian Sea off coastal parts of Saurashtra & Kutch, dry and warm land winds are affecting from Gujarat and western parts of Madhya Pradesh over to North Madhya Maharashtra. Thereafter, the anti-cyclonic winds will be weakening, and the temperatures will start decreasing from March 27 over Mumbai and rest parts of Vidarbha and adjoining parts.

    Punjab and Haryana:

    The states of Punjab and Haryana have been witnessing dry weather conditions since the last one week. at present, the Western Disturbance is moving across Jammu and Kashmir and its adjoining region. This system has also induced a Cyclonic Circulation over Southwest Rajasthan. As both the systems are moving in east/northeast directions, the cloud cover will increase over Punjab and Haryana today onward. This cloud cover will give light spell of rain and thundershowers, along with strong winds at some places of Punjab and Haryana today evening onward and will continue until March 25.

    Story first published: Sunday, March 24, 2019, 20:33 [IST]
