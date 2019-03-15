Weather forecast for March 16: Bengaluru to remain warm and sunny

New Delhi, Mar 15: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai on March 16.

Bengaluru:

A confluence zone is extending from northeast Madhya Pradesh up till West Bengal across Jharkhand. A trough is seen extending from Gangetic West Bengal to Rayalaseema across Odisha and Telangana. The maximum temperature in Bengaluru on March 16 is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum can hover around 18 degrees. Bengaluru is witnessing warmer than usual March as compared to the previous years.

Chennai:

The maximum temperature in Chennai on March 16 is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum can hover around 24 degrees. There can be some clouds during the day but largely it would be bright and sunny.

Delhi:

Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad have received scattered rain and thundershower activities during the last 24 hours. The air quality would remain hazardous. The maximum temperature in Delhi on March 16 is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius while the minimum can hover around 15 degrees. Delhi is witnessing an extended winter this year.

Mumbai:

The maximum temperature in Mumbai on March 16 is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius while the minimum can hover around 24 degrees.