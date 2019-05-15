  • search
    Weather forecast: Intermittent rains in offing for TN, Kerala as Monsoon to arrive late

    New Delhi, May 15: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Kerala on May 16.

    Bengaluru:
    Bengaluru is known for its pleasant weather conditions round the year. The residents of Bengaluru witnessed a sudden change of weather on Wednesday afternoon after thundershowers accompanied with strong winds hit the city due to the influence of an upper air trough is extending from Telangana to Comorin areas across South Interior Karnataka. As per accuweather, the city would observe partly cloudy weather and the maximum temperature would be hovering around 34 degree Celsius. The private weather agency said that during the next 24 hours, Scattered rain and thundershowers are possible over Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Kerala and south Karnataka.

    Weather forecast: Intermittent rains in offing for TN, Kerala as Monsoon to arrive late

    Delhi:
    Since May 13, pre-Monsoon weather activities in the form of dust storm, rain and thundershowers have commenced over parts of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. With a short break on May 14, today again many parts of Delhi and NCR have witnessed spell of rain and thundershower activities. As per Skymet weather agency, on and off rain and thundershowers along with dust storm and strong dusty winds to continue over parts of Delhi and NCR till May 17 or 18.

    Odisha
    The state of Odisha was rain deficient until the month of April. However, at present, Odisha is rain surplus by 31 percent. This rainfall surplus can be attributed to the Cyclone Fani which has given extremely heavy rain and thundershowers over the state of Odisha. As per Skymet weather, after two days, these rainfall activities will take a backseat and temperatures will begin to rise. After 48 hours, weather in Odisha will go dry for at least next one week and temperatures will increase by manifold resulting in intense summer heat over these areas.

    Tamil Nadu and Kerala:
    Kerala has been receiving intermittent scattered pre-Monsoon rain so far. The intensity of these weather activities has not been very high. As per Skymet weather, this time however, rainfall has been on the lower side with the city staring at a deficiency this month. Despite of isolated heavy rains in Tamil Nadu, the seasonal rainfall deficiency stands at 63%. From past few days, a north-south trough is extending from the eastern parts of the country to Comorin area across Tamil Nadu. Thus, Kerala as well as interior parts of Tamil Nadu have been on a receiving end of scattered rain and thundershowers and would continue over these regions. Thereafter, intensity is expected to go down. Another spell is expected around May 19 and 20.

    Read more about:

    weather forecast rains tamil nadu kerala

    Story first published: Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 16:42 [IST]
