YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Weather forecast: Himachal gears up for snow on April 4

    By
    |

    Shimla, Apr 02: The Meteorological Department here predicted rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh for April 4-6.

    Weather forecast: Himachal gears up for snow on April 4

    Snowfall, rain may occur at some places in the middle and high hills on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, while thunderstorm may take place in the plains and low hills on Monday and Tuesday, said MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh.

    Abrupt snow slide or glacier burst: What caused the Uttarakhand calamityAbrupt snow slide or glacier burst: What caused the Uttarakhand calamity

    The weather remained dry in the state in the last 24 hours. Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district continued to be the coldest place at minus 2 degrees Celsius, the MeT office said. The maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 33.2 degrees Celsius.

    More WEATHER News

    Read more about:

    weather himachal pradesh snow

    Story first published: Friday, April 2, 2021, 10:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X