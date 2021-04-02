Weather forecast: Himachal gears up for snow on April 4

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Shimla, Apr 02: The Meteorological Department here predicted rain and snowfall in Himachal Pradesh for April 4-6.

Snowfall, rain may occur at some places in the middle and high hills on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, while thunderstorm may take place in the plains and low hills on Monday and Tuesday, said MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh.

The weather remained dry in the state in the last 24 hours. Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district continued to be the coldest place at minus 2 degrees Celsius, the MeT office said. The maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 33.2 degrees Celsius.