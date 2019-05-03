Weather forecast: Heavy rains likely in Kolkata; Dust storm and thundershower in Delhi

New Delhi, May 03: Extremely Severe Cyclone Fani has made landfall at Puri coast in Odisha at 8:40 am, Friday. The maximum sustained winds with the cyclonic storm are 180-190 kmph gusting up to 200-220 kmph. The eye of the storm has entered the land mass, triggering torrential rains and damaging winds. Meanwhile, let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar on May 4.

Bengaluru:

Several areas in the city are likely to get light to moderate rains in the next 24 hours. This is as part of the prediction made by Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNMDC) that southeastern parts of six districts would get rains in the upcoming days. All thanks to the extremely severe cyclone Fani in West Central and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal due to which scattered light to moderate rain and thundershower activity was witnessed in parts of Karnataka including Bengaluru. Also, in the light of Cyclone Fani getting intense in several areas in north India, the South Western Railway has decided to cancels seven trains.

Delhi:

Delhi has been experiencing dry and hot weather conditions since April 18. In fact, on April 30, Delhi witnessed highest temperatures of the season. During the last two days, temperatures have decreased to some extent as easterly winds have commenced over Delhi and NCR. As per Skymet weather, due to the influence of Cyclone Fani, easterly winds from Bay of Bengal are expected over Northern Plains including Delhi and NCR up to the height of 10,000 ft. Due to this, thunderclouds develop which are capable of giving dust storm and isolated light thundershower. These weather activities will reduce the maximum temperatures over Delhi and NCR. Minimums may also fall due to the dust storm activities.

Jharkhand and Bihar:

The extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani struck the Odisha Coast near Puri around 08:40 AM on May 3, 2019. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 to 48 hours, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in the eastern parts of Bihar and Jharkhand. Rest parts will also observe moderate rain and thundershowers. Along with these rains, strong winds will also affect the region. Further by May 6, as Cyclone Fani will move towards Northeast India, rain and thundershowers will start vacating the eastern parts of India including Bihar and Jharkhand. Weather conditions will then become and dry and temperatures will start increasing once again.

Odisha:

Cyclone Fani made landfall in Puri at Odisha coast around 8:40 am today. It made landfall as an extremely severe cyclone with maximum sustained wind of about 190 kmph gusting at 200 kmph. It is also the most severe storm to hit the Indian subcontinent in the last two decades. Several coastal areas of Odisha including parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh received heavy rainfall at the time of Cyclone Fani making landfall. Strong winds associated with Cyclone Fani lead to uprooting of trees, electricity poles, hoardings and ransacking window panes. Thatched structures were destroyed completely at some places including the capital Bhubaneswar. Rail and air traffic have also been hit hard due to the cyclone. As per Skymet weather, moderate to heavy rains with few heavy to very heavy spells may occur over North Odisha, West Bengal, eastern parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Meghalaya and Assam.

West Bengal:

The extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani finally stuck the Odisha Coast near Puri around 08:40 AM on May 3, 2019. At the time of landfall, Fani was sustaining speed of 180-190 kmph gusting up to 200-210 kmph. The cyclone Fani has already given torrential rain and strong winds across coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. This system is now heading further north/northeastwards towards West Bengal. As the Fani moves closer, rains would pick up pace and heavy to very heavy rains are likely over several parts of Kolkata and West Bengal. Though the effect of cyclone Fani is yet to be seen in Bengal, the district administration has declared high alert to be prepared against a storm-like situation.

