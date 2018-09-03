  • search

Weather forecast for Sep 4: More rains likely in Delhi for the next 2-3 days

    New Delhi, Sep 3: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai for September 04.

    Bengaluru:

    The cyber city of India witnessed sunny weather today. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather during the next 24 hours, Normal rains are also are expected over northeastern states, Odisha, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, Delhi, parts of Haryana, North Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, the humidity will be around 7381 per cent.

    Delhi:

    As predicted by Skymet Weather, another spell of heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday. Rain bearing clouds were seen engulfing the city since early morning hours, with rains following soon. These rains are here to stay as showers of varying intensity are likely to continue for another 2-3 days. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 81 per cent.

    Hyderabad:

    As per Skymet weather, light rains over some places to continue over Vidarbha and Telangana. Similar weather situations are expected to continue for the next two to three days and no major rainfall activity is likely over the region. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 71 per cent.

    Chennai:

    The state of Tamil Nadu due to its location in the rain shadow area does not witness enough rains during the Southwest Monsoon. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, Monsoon starts withdrawing from Northwest India after September 1 and Northeast monsoon commences over the South Peninsula by the beginning of October. Therefore, we do not expect any significant rain activity over South India until the onset of the Northeast monsoon. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 84 per cent.

    Story first published: Monday, September 3, 2018, 17:24 [IST]
