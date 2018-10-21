Weather forecast for Oct 22: Rain likely in Mumbai in next 12 hours

New Delhi, Oct 21: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai on October 22.

Bengaluru:

According to Skymet Weather, During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains will continue over many parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Coastal Karnataka. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 65 per cent.

Delhi:

Delhi's air quality deteriorated to "very poor" on Saturday. NASA data shows there have been 2,056 fires in Punjab and 1,985 in Haryana between September 18 and October 19. The stubble burning fires are likely to continue for another week. NASA aerosol optical depth (AOD) maps of north India including Delhi showed high levels of AOD, an indirect proxy for air quality. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 35 per cent.

Chennai:

The state of Tamil Nadu has been seeing good rainfall activity for quite some time now. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, light to moderate rains are expected over most parts of the state during the next 24 hours. Rains will decrease over northern parts, but south coastal regions will see light to moderate rains during the next 48 hours. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 66 per cent.

Mumbai:

Mumbai weather had remained warm and uneasy since the beginning of October. In fact, the maximum temperatures at times even went four to five degrees above the normal levels resulting in extreme discomfort for the residents. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, conditions are favorable for few short spells of rains and thundershowers during the next 12 hours over Mumbai.