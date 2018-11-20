Weather forecast for Nov 21: Intense rain in Chennai in next two to three days

New Delhi, Nov 19: Moderate to heavy rains are expected over many parts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai and over a few places of Kerala. Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram on November 21.

Bengaluru:

During the Northeast Monsoon 2018, the state of Karnataka has failed to record adequate amount of rains due to which all the sub-divisions remained rain deficient. As per Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, scattered showers are likely to continue over many parts of the state. Since these rains would be limited to isolated pockets, so it would not bring any modification to the persisting rain deficiency over the state. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 61 per cent.

Delhi:

Southeasterly winds have been blowing over the capital region Delhi and it's adjoining areas from almost two days. These moist winds led to increased levels of pollution, which was quite prevalent on Monday morning. Besides this, people witnessed a fall in visibility as well. According to weathermen, by tomorrow there can be a slight drop in temperatures because of the winds. Weather will once again become dry and cool with no rainfall in the coming week. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 76 per cent.

Chennai:

Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu has been witnessing scattered showers during the past few days. These rains were in wake of Cyclonic Storm Gaja. Earlier it was anticipated that Gaja would give some good showers over the city but it changed its route midway towards south, sparing Chennai of any good rains. According to Skymet Weather, a few intense spells to show up over Chennai, marking an end to the extended wait for some heavy rains over Chennai. The weathermen expect moderate showers with one or two heavy spells over the city during the next two to three days.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, scattered light to moderate rains are possible over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Konkan & Goa and Maharashtra. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 33 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 69 per cent.