Weather forecast for Nov 2: Delhi's air quality to become severe in coming days

    New Delhi, Nov 1: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai on November 2.

    A man, carrying schoolchildren, cycles through heavy smog and air pollution, in New Delhi.PTI Photo

    Bengaluru:

    According to Skymet weather, Light rains with isolated moderate showers will be seen over South Interior Karnataka and Odisha. However, the maximum temperature will be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 74 per cent.

    Delhi:

    Air quality over Delhi-NCR is deteriorating day by day. The present weather conditions are one of the major factors which is responsible for increase in pollution apart from other factors. As per Skymet weather, situation is likely to worsen even more in the next 10 days. Due to unfavorable weather conditions and coming festival of Diwali, the pollution levels that improved slightly and came down from 'severe' to 'very poor' could again shoot up sharply. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 32 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 49 per cent.

    Chennai:

    As per weathermen, During the next 24 hours, light to moderate rains with isolated heavy showers are likely over Tamil Nadu and South Kerala. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 29 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 79 per cent.

    Mumbai:

    The state of Maharashtra has been battling dry weather conditions due to dry northerly and north easterly winds that are blowing over the entire state. As per Skymet weather, in the coming days, no significant increase in the night temperatures of Vidarbha, Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra is expected, and these regions will continue to face dry and warm weather. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 36 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 45 per cent.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 1, 2018, 16:16 [IST]
