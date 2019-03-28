  • search
    Weather forecast for March 30: Rainy weekend likely for Delhi-NCR

    New Delhi, Mar 28: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad on March 30.

    Bengaluru:

    A Cyclonic Circulation is over South Madhya Maharashtra. A Trough is extending from this system up to Lakshadweep across Karnataka. However, no significant weather activity is expected. Bengaluru will remain dry with temperatures being on the higher side even at night, settling at around 28 degrees Celsius. Sky will be clear, and humidity will be on the lesser side. Meanwhile, Bengalureans may not get respite from the heat anytime soon, as the temperatures will persist this week.

    Delhi:

    A fresh Western Disturbance will approach the Western Himalayas today. It will gradually induce a Cyclonic Circulation over Northwest Rajasthan and its adjoining areas. As per Skymet weather, in the wake of these systems, rain and thundershower activities are expected over Delhi and NCR on March 30 and 31 i.e. Saturday and Sunday. Rains will however be patchy and light in nature.

    Mumbai:

    After two days of heatwave, Mumbai saw a significant drop in temperatures. The reason for the abatement of heatwave can be attributed to the commencement of northwesterly winds. As per Skymet weather, These northwesterly winds are expected to continue to blow over the region for another four to five days wherein the temperatures will not go beyond 34 or 35 degrees Celsius. Moreover, April will begin on a similar note and intense heat will remain at bay.

    Hyderabad:

    The states of Andhra Pradesh as well as Telangana usually remain dry during the initial month of Pre Monsoon season i.e. March. As per Skymet weather, the intensity and spread of rains will be more over Telangana. However, isolated light rains may occur over Coastal Andhra Pradesh. On April 1, Rayalaseema and Telangana may see scattered showers and isolated showers may occur over Coastal Andhra Pradesh. These rainfall activities will continue until April 2.

    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 17:41 [IST]
