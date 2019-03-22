  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Weather forecast for March 23: Light rains likely in Chhattisgarh in the next 24 hours

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 22: March is the transition period from the chilly season of Winters to scorching Summers in the Indian mainland. Now, let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh and Mumbai on March 23.

    Weather forecast for March 23: Light rains likely in Chhattisgarh in the next 24 hours

    Bengaluru:

    Warm and humid weather will prevail over Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and South Karnataka. No significant weather activity is expected in rest parts of the country. In Bengaluru, the sky over here would remain clear with isolated patches of clouds. Day temperatures to remain marginally above normal. Day might become very warm with maximums touching 35°C. However, morning will be pleasant with minimums around 22°C.

    Weather forecast for March 22: Hot and humid weather in Mumbai

    Delhi:

    Weather in Delhi NCR has been comfortable in March till March 19, on account of on and off rain and thundershowers making an appearance over northwestern plains. However, the last 48 hours have registered a sudden rise in the day temperature. According to Skymet, a strong northwesterly wind is expected to commence over Delhi and adjoining areas of Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. Due to this, temperatures might drop slightly but day maximums would not go below 17°C.

    Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand:

    According to Skymet Weather, as another Western Disturbance will approach the Western Himalayas by March 25, dry weather will prevail over north and northwestern plains until then.

    Mumbai:

    Over the past few days, Mumbai has been witnessing comfortable days with one or two hot days in between. As per Skymet weather, due to an Anti Cyclone over Rajasthan and adjoining area, temperature would start rising over Gujarat, South Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The coastal station of Maharashtra may observe a significant jump in day temperatures during next 48 hours. Mumbai may reach around 38℃ in next 48 hours.

    Chhattisgarh:

    At present, a Confluence Zone has developed and can be marked once again from Chhattisgarh to North Interior Karnataka across the Vidarbha region. As per Skymet weather, this weather system will bring scattered rains and thundershower activities over parts of Vidarbha and adjoining areas of Chhattisgarh for the next 24 hours. Thereafter, the weather will once again go dry.

    More WEATHER FORECAST News

    Read more about:

    weather forecast rains chhattisgarh

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 17:55 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue