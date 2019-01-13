  • search
    Weather forecast for Jan 14: Partly cloudy weather likely in Chennai; pleasant day in Delhi

    New Delhi, Jan 13: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Kashmir, Himachal, Uttarakhand and Chennai on January 14.

    Bengaluru

    As the city prepares for this year's first festival, Sankranti, minimums over most places of Bengaluru will be below normal by 13˚C to 14˚C. Bengaluru residents will experience sunny weather during the weekends. As predicted by Google weather, wind direction to change from northeast to southeast and minimums will increase by 2˚C to 4˚C, resulting in abatement of cold wave conditions. Meanwhile, Maximum temperatures very likely to be around 30 and 32 degree Celsius respectively. However, the humidity will be around 35 percent.

    Delhi:

    Mostly dry weather has prevailed over Delhi NCR during last 24 hours. The sky conditions are expected to remain partly cloudy during the next 3-5 hours. Thereafter, sky will become mainly clear and there will be no hindrance in celebrating the 'festival of kites- Makar Sankrant'. As predicted by Skymet weather, day will experience a bright sunshine with pleasant weather conditions for celebrating 'Makar Sankrant'.

    Kashmir, Himachal And Uttarakhand

    The hills of North India i.e. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand received light to moderate rain and snowfall activity during the last 24 hours. As predicted by Skymet weather, during the next 18 to 24 hours, sky conditions are expected to remain overcast to cloudy over all the three hilly states i.e. Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. In fact, spells of rain and snow will also continue during this period.

    Chennai:

    Since the last many days, mainly dry weather conditions are going on over most parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry including the capital city, Chennai. As per Skymet weather, the sky conditions will be partly cloudy in Chennai. Mist may prevail during the early morning hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30˚C and 20˚C, respectively.

