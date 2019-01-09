Weather forecast for Jan 10: Comfortable weather likely in Delhi NCR, air quality to get better

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 9: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar on January 10.

Bengaluru:

At present, minimums over most places of Karnataka are below normal by 2˚C to 3˚C. In fact, isolated pockets of North Interior Karnataka are also witnessing cold wave conditions such Hassan, which is at present 6 degrees below normal. According to Skymet weather, there is a gap between two successive Western Disturbances, the northerly winds continue for longer duration and reach up to South Peninsula, resulting in drop of temperatures. This scenario is likely to continue for another 48 hours. Thereafter, we expect wind direction to change from northeast to southeast and minimums will increase by 2˚C to 4˚C, resulting in abatement of cold wave conditions.

Delhi:

Winters started off late this year, but severe winter chill commenced around December 29, 2018 and continued till January 1, 2019. The minimums hovered around four-degree Celsius during that time, even going below at fewer occasions. As predicted by Skymet weather, north-west winds are expected to continue for another 24 hours. Due to this system, the wind direction from north-west will again change and would start blowing from south-east by tomorrow afternoon or evening, i.e. January 10. Minimums will increase by two to three degrees between January 11 and 13 and might even touch double digits.

Hyderabad:

Minimum temperatures of Telangana have been on a fall since the last few days due to penetration of cold winds from north and northeastern direction. As per Skymet weather, Marginal drop in temperatures may continue for two to three days until January 11. Thereafter, temperatures are expected to once again start rising due to reversal of winds from northeast to southeast.

Bhubaneswar:

The coastal districts of Odisha being in proximity to sea, hardly experience any winter chill as minimums here do not fall beyond 15℃. As per Skymet weather, the increase in temperature has brought some relief from Cold Wave conditions for the residents, particularly for isolated pockets of Odisha. Temperatures to remain stable for next two to three days.