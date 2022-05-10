Weather forecast for Delhi revised: Heatwave to return on Wednesday

New Delhi, May 10: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has revised the forecast for Delhi and said that it may witness a heatwave from Wednesday onwards.

Currently there is a yellow alert in place for Wednesday and Thursday, but officials said that the IMD is observing the possible impact of the western disturbance on Friday, which may help abate the heatwave.

Owing to the impact of Cyclone Asani, the city was cooler. Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station recorded maximum temperatures of 40 degree Celsius on Monday which was 0.4 degrees lower than Sunday.

On the other hand Delhi's minimum temperature on Monday was at 27.6 degrees Celsius which was three above normal. Delhi is expected to see a maximum temperature off 41-42 degree Celsius on Tuesday and this could rise to 44 to 46 n Wednesday and Thursday.

Winds speeds over Delhi were around 20 kilometres per hour throughout the day and these were mostly eastern winds bearing moisture as a result of Cyclone Asani. Jenamani, scientist at IMD said that an effect of the cyclone is expected to continue on Tuesday as well.

The IMD had initially forecast heatwave conditions over Delhi from Wednesday until Saturday. However the fresh western disturbance is likely to regulate this heatwave towards Friday. Jenamani said that no rain is expected, but gusty winds and partially cloudy skies may help bring down the mercury by a degree or two.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 11:14 [IST]