Weather Forecast for Dec 30: Light rains, snow likely in Jammu and Kashmir

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Dec 29: Here is the weather forecast for Jammu and Kahmir, Bengaluru, Bhopal,Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and North Eastern states on December 30.

Srinagar

The Western Disturbance now lies over central parts of Jammu and Kashmir. This system is likely to give isolated moderate spells of rain/snow over Jammu and Kashmir, The weatherman has predicted light rain or snowfall at isolated places in the valley and Ladakh region on Sunday and at scattered places across the state next week.

Bengaluru

No significant weather system is prevailing, and a trough has moved away from Kerala heading towards West. Lakshadweep Islands are expected to receive light to moderate thundershower activities. Light scattered rain is likely over South Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu with isolated spells over South Andhra Pradesh coast, according to Skymet.

Bhopal

The Cold Wave conditions have already developed over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha region which is likely to intensify further. Light to moderate fog may occur over in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Whereas, haze and mist can be seen over rest parts of Central India.