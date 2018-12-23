Weather forecast for Dec 24: Dense fog to continue in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 23: Rainfall has been deficient by as much as 42 per cent for the country as a whole so far during the winter season but forecasts indicate slightly better tidings during the last full week of the year.

Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi and Chennai on December 24.

New Delhi

Cold weather combined with availability of moisture will result in foggy conditions over Northwest India. This moderate fog is likely to reduce visibility over Punjab, Haryana, North Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh resulting in difficulty for commuters in morning and noon hours, according to Skymet.

Since, no active Western Disturbance is likely to approach the Indian subcontinent during the next few days hence, similar weather conditions will prevail for the days to come. The temperatures will decrease gradually, due to the air mass flowing in this region.

The sky conditions will remain mainly clear hence, day will be bright and sunny. Sunny skies are sure to bring relief to many.

Chennai

Weathermen at Regional Meteorological Centre have forecast heavy rain, which is likely to occur at isolated places over south coastal parts of the state and delta districts like Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Pudukkottai.

According to weathermen, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy in Chennai with light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Further, maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 and 24 degree Celsius respectively for two more days.

Bengaluru

In comparison, the rainfall scenario over different Met subdivisions in neighbouring Karnataka presents a bleak picture.

North Interior Karnataka received only 50.5 mm (65 per cent deficit); South Interior Karnataka, 123.5 mm (41 per cent deficit); and Coastal Karnataka received 179.2 mm (31 per cent deficit).

The extended range weather forecast provided for next two weeks favours 'above normal' for the first week (December 21 to 27) but 'below normal' for the second (December 28 to January 3).