Weather forecast for Dec 20: As Northeast Monsoon bids adieu, light rains likely in Tamil Nadu

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 19: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata on December 20.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet Weather, during the next 24 hours, light rains are likely over few places of South Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Coastal Tamil Nadu, Kerala, parts of Coastal Karnataka and Arunachal Pradesh.

Delhi:

For the past one week, weather in North Indian Plains has remained dry. The last time the region saw rainfall was around December 10 and 11. On the other hand, the hills of North India have been seeing some on and off rainfall activities. However, the national capital is expected to experience a cold wave for three days starting Thursday, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. The temperature in New Delhi dipped to 5.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, three degrees below normal.

Hyderabad:

The state of Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing heavy rains all thanks to Cyclone Phethai which has managed to give three-digit rains in some parts in the past two days. As per Skymet weather, weather is expected to remain dry for the rest of Andhra Pradesh starting today itself. Night temperatures are expected to drop now, while day temperatures may see a slight rise. Weather from now on, will remain dry in the coming days as well.

Chennai:

The Northeast Monsoon has not performed satisfactorily this year for the state of Tamil Nadu. The duo months of October and November turned out to be rain deficient for the state. As per Skymet weather, a Cyclonic Circulation is presently brewing in the South-central Bay of Bengal. This system will possibly cross Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coast in the next 24 hours. Due to this, there's a possibility of light rainfall on the coast of Tamil Nadu state in the next 24 hours.

Kolkata:

Post monsoon season, rainfall is generally on a poorer side for the state of West Bengal. Cyclone Phethai which has crossed the coast of Andhra Pradesh and has made a landfall between Kakinada and Narsapur has also given light to moderate rains over the state of West Bengal. As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, moderate rainfall activity with few heavy spells is expected over parts of Gangetic West Bengal and northeastern states.