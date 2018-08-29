Weather forecast for Aug 30: Light Bengaluru rains to continue

New Delhi, Aug 29: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai for August 30.

Bengaluru:

The cyber city of India witnesses moderate showers during the four-month long Monsoon season. There are very few instances when Bengaluru get to see heavy showers. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather presume light rains to maintain its hold over Bengaluru for the remaining days of the month as well. The weather conditions would remain pleasant with maximums in mid-20s and minimum temperatures around 20°C. The sky conditions are expected to stay cloudy along with little breaks during the afternoon hours. Meanwhile, the humidity will be around 7381 per cent.

Delhi:

After rainy Tuesday, Delhi is all set to witness another rainy day. In fact, rains have already lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR since Wednesday morning. As per Skymet weather, weather conditions remain conducive for more rains and thundershowers during the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 74 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, Light to moderate with isolated heavy rains are expected over Delhi NCR, Haryana, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Northeast India, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Konkan Goa. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 31 degree Celsius and humidity around 72 per cent.

Chennai:

As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, Since last two days, light rainfall activity has been going on over Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu. Thus, we can say that light rain and thundershowers are expected to continue over Chennai for the next few days. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 84 per cent.