Weather forecast for Aug 25: Delhi rains to continue till weekend

New Delhi, Aug 24: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Kerala for August 25.

Bengaluru:

The capital city of Karnataka, Bengaluru has been witnessing sunny weather. As per Skymet weather, Light to moderate rains are expected over Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, rest of Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka, parts of Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and South Gujarat. However, the humidity will be around 73 per cent.

Delhi:

Rains have remained patchy in nature for the national capital with isolated heavy spells over some parts of the national capital. As per Skymet weather, sharp showers are expected to continue over Delhi and its adjoining areas as well today and tomorrow. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 34 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 72 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per the weathermen, Normal Monsoon conditions would give light to moderate rains over Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, rest of Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Karnataka, parts of Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and South Gujarat. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity around 67 per cent.

Kerala:

After reeling under torrential, flooding rains for the last many days, the rains have now reduced drastically. However, the state has continued to experience light spells.