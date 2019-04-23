Weather forecast: Chennai to witness pre-Monsoon rains for another 24 hours

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 23: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Chennai on April 24.

Bengaluru:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, Scattered rain and thundershowers will continue in South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The residents of Bengaluru witnessed sunny weather on Tuesday morning and then towards the evening, the weather turned to cloudy with no traces of rain. The city will witness some light rains which could bring some respite from sweltering heat. However, on Wednesday, Bengalureans will witness sunny weather. The maximum temperature will be hovering around 35 degree Celsius.

Delhi:

The National Capital Region has been experiencing shades of weather since the past one week. Starting from a rainy spell between April 15 and 17 to rising temperatures, the capital has been witnessing different weather patterns. As predicted by Skymet Weather, due to the approaching Western Disturbance, the hills of North India will be observing rain and thundershower activities starting today. Its affect will also be felt in Delhi-NCR around April 25, with patchy thunderstorm activity being observed during the latter half of the day.

Hyderabad:

A confluence zone was persisting over Andhra Pradesh and Telangana that was extending from eastern parts of the country up to Interior Tamil Nadu. This system kept oscillating east-west and at times it affected Telangana and sometimes Andhra Pradesh. As per Skymet weather, at times, it is seen affecting Vidarbha also but now we expect this trough to weaken and lead to dry weather conditions over most parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in the coming two to three days.

Chennai:

Interior parts of Tamil Nadu along with many parts of Kerala and Chennai have been receiving good pre-Monsoon rain and thundershower activities since the last many days. This weather activity is likely to continue for another 24 hours in Tamil Nadu. According to Skymet Weather, The capital city of Tamil Nadu, Chennai may also receive few spells of rain today and tomorrow. Thereafter, the weather in most parts of Tamil Nadu will become dry and hot. Around April 26, another weather system is likely to develop in the Bay of Bengal, which will be a low-pressure area. This system will intensity into a depression and is likely to move in a northwest direction towards Tamil Nadu Coast.