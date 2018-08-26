Weather forecast for Aug 27: Light to moderate rains likely in Mumbai

New Delhi, Aug 26: Here is the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai for August 27.

Bengaluru:

The capital city of Karnataka, Bengaluru has been witnessing isolated cloudy weather. As per Skymet weather, during the last 24 hours, South Karnataka, parts of Tamil Nadu and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh received moderate rains with isolated heavy showers. Meanwhile, most parts along the costal stations received light However, the humidity will be around 73 per cent.

Delhi:

July and August are the two rainiest months for Delhi during Southwest Monsoon. As per Skymet weather, With active Monsoon conditions, moderate to heavy rains were witnessed by rest of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Assam, Nagaland, West Bengal, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 30 degree Celsius and humidity will be around 81 per cent.

Hyderabad:

As per Skymet weather, during the next 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rains are expected over Odisha with moderate to heavy showers over parts of Telangana, North Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattsigarh and some parts of Vidarbha. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 84 per cent.

Mumbai:

The state of Maharashtra has witnessed good rainfall activity in the last 24 hours. As per weathermen at Skymet Weather, due to off shore trough from South Gujarat to Karnataka Coast, moderate to heavy rains will be seen over Konkan and Goa with light to moderate rains expected over Madhya Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature would be recorded around 28 degree Celsius and humidity around 86 per cent.