Weather Forecast April 15: After dry days, Mumbaikars may finally see some rains

New Delhi, Apr 14: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Rajasthan on April 15.

Bengaluru:

Wind discontinuity is running from North Interior Karnataka to Comorin area across South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. There has been no respite from the scorching summer heat in Bengaluru. The city temperature, has been rising since late February, and it shows no sign of receding. Bengaluru will not see weather activities as these rain and thundershowers will remain confined to North Interior Karnataka and the adjoining parts of Kerala. Maximums will not see much of a difference and will continue to remain on the higher side while minimums may see a drop.

Delhi:

Dry and hot weather conditions with moderate winds have been prevailing over Delhi and its nearby areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad and Ghaziabad. The sky conditions remain almost clear with pollution levels in moderate to poor category in spite of moderate winds. As per Skymet weather, dry and hot weather conditions will persist over Delhi and NCR during the next 48 hours. Thus, in the wake of dry and hot weather, both day and night temperatures are also expected to rise over the National Capital Region.

Mumbai:

The city of Mumbai has been seeing dry weather conditions for the past few months. However, April 15 and 16 are all set to see some rains over the city of Mumbai. These weather activities have been attributed to the cyclonic circulation that was persisting over South Madhya Maharashtra and a trough was extending from West Madhya Pradesh to Karnataka across parts of Maharashtra. As per Skymet weather, the financial capital of our country, Mumbai may also receive few spells of rain and thundershowers during this period. By April 17, rains will start decreasing as the weather systems will move away eastwards.

Rajasthan:

The state of Rajasthan has been seeing on and off dust storm activities with isolated rainfall for the past two to three days. The Cyclonic Circulation which was persisting has weakened due to which no significant weather activity will be observed on April 13 and 14. As per Skymet weather, by April 15, a fresh Western Disturbance is expected to approach the Western Himalayas which will induce a Cyclonic Circulation over western parts of Rajasthan. Thus, weather activities may begin on April 15.

