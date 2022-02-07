'Weather bad for BJP': RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary taunts PM Modi

UP polls: Will relax age limit in police recruitment if voted to power, says Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Feb 07: Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary took an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his physical rally in Uttar Pradesh being cancelled due to inclement weather.

"The sun is shining in Bijnor but the weather is bad for the BJP!" He shared a TV grab of a news report on the prime minister's physical rally getting cancelled due to "inclement weather" tweeted Jayant along with a screenshot of a Google weather report which showed a bright, sunny day in Bijnor.

Western Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, bordering Uttarakhand, goes to polls on February 14 during the second of the seven-phase assembly polls.

Chaudhary's jibe comes in the wake of his allegations the BJP has been trying to woo RLD leaders as well as the party chief into the saffron fold ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

His jibe also draws from reports about BJP politicians facing unwelcoming crowds during poll campaigns in several parts of western Uttar Pradesh following the farmers' agitation.

Prime Minister Narendra was scheduled to address rally at Bijnor's Vardhaman College ground but he could not arrive due to bad weather. Modi later addressed the event virtually.

"PM Narendra Modi couldn't be present in person as his chopper could not take off in the inclement weather conditions," Yogi Adityanath said.

Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 16:34 [IST]