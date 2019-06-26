Weather: As Monsoon hits Mumbai, rains to pick up pace from today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 26: Let us have a look at the weather forecast for Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad on June 26.

Bengaluru:

Since the onset of Monsoon, both Coastal Karnataka and Kerala have been receiving good rains. As per Skymet weather, heavy rains to continue over coastal parts of Karnataka and light to moderate rains over North Interior Karnataka and Kerala for the next two days as well. The intensity of rains will go down over interior parts of Karnataka from June 27. However, coastal areas of Karnataka will continue with light to moderate rains.

Delhi:

Delhi rains and dust storm are all set to make a comeback by Monday. As per Skymet weather, these rains would be pre-Monsoon activities which would be triggered due to arrival of a fresh Western Disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir and a cyclonic circulation over Northwest Madhya Pradesh. All these systems would situation favourable for dust storm and thundershowers along with light rains over Delhi NCR on June 25.

Mumbai:

As predicted, Southwest Monsoon continues to progress further for the sixth consecutive day. Monsoon 2019 has covered entire Maharashtra, South Gujarat and some more parts of Madhya Pradesh. With the prolonged wait for Monsoon has come to an end for the major cities such a Mumbai, Surat and Indore. As per Skymet weather, with the onset of Monsoon, Mumbai rains will see a gradual increase during the next 24 hours. June 26 onward, scattered rains of light to moderate intensity may be seen. Between June 27 and 28, moderate showers with a few heavy to very heavy spells may also be seen over the city.

Hyderabad:

Since the last few days, intermittent rain and thundershowers are being witnessed in Telangana. In the past 24 hours, Telangana and the city of Hyderabad have recorded good rains which have brought down the rainfall deficiency in the state to 37%. As per Skymet weather, in the next five days, Telangana might touch its monthly average as intermittent rain will continue in the region. Meteorologists at Skymet foresee rains picking up pace in the state from June 27. During this period a few good spells are possible in parts of Telangana including the capital city Hyderabad.