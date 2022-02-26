Wearing masks not mandatory in private cars in Delhi from Monday

YouTube
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 26: The Delhi government on Saturday said no penalty will be imposed on them if found without masks, in a relief to people travelling together in private vehicles in the national capital.

    Representational Image

    The penalty for not wearing face masks in public places was reduced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500 at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) on Friday.

    "...in relation to the clause 3(h) (c) whereby not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places has been made an offence, the penalty under this provision will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four wheeler vehicles from February 28," the order said.

    The Delhi High Court had on February 2 directed the DDMA to take a look into several orders issued by it in relation to COVID-19 protocols.

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

