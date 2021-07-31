Weapons of Pak origin recovered from Amritsar based operative in Hizbul narco case

New Delhi, July 31: The National Investigation Agency has filed a supplementary chargesheet against one Manpreet Singh in connection with the Hizbul Mujahideen narco terrorism case.

The case was originally registered in Amritsar City following the arrest of Hilal Ahmed. The police had also seized a truck and recovered Rs 29 lakh from his possession. He was an over ground worker and a close aide of Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo the then commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen in Kashmir.

Hilal and arrived in Amritsar to collect funds that were the proceeds of the narcotics sale for further terrorist activities in J&K.

The probe revealed that Singh is a narco trafficker and was in close contact with other co-conspirators of the case for supply of weapons and channelising the proceeds of sale of narcotics. During search 130 live rounds of 9mm calibre of Pakistani origin were recovered from his possession.

Story first published: Saturday, July 31, 2021, 9:29 [IST]