'We will vandalise cinema halls': Rajput Karni Sena's open threat to movie Padmavati

In an open threat to to the cinema halls, the Rajput Karni Sena, which has been protesting against the movie Padmavati, on Saturday, said it it would vandalise halls which are going to screen the Sanjay Leela Banshali directed period film.

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has suggested a host of changes to movie Padmavati including changing the film name to 'Padmavat' and agreed to give a UA certificate after modifications are made.

"Our people will be outside cinema halls and each hall which shows the film will be vandalised. Members of committee formed to review the film have opposed it but censor board is taking this decision due to underworld pressure," Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi of the Rajput Karni Sena told news agency ANI.

Among other suggestions by the CBFC, the reviewing committee also sought adding disclaimers so that the practice of Sati, which is banned, is not glorified.

The panel was formed after the CBFC told a Parliamentary panel that it would seek inputs from historians about the content of the film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali that stoked a controversy.

The film starring Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji was earlier scheduled to release on December 1. The makers of the film will announce a revised date after clearance from the CBFC.

OneIndia News