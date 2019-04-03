We will oust every single infiltrator if voted to power again: Amit Shah

Srinagar, Apr 3: Asserting that the party will never compromise with the national security, BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday said infiltrators are eating the country like termites and assured that the BJP government would oust every single infiltrator if voted to power again.

"If you choose Narendra Modi govt, in next 5 years we will oust every single infiltrator from the country. Infiltrators are eating our country like termites. They want to change demography of Jammu. As long as there's BJP government, we will not let this happen," said Amit Shah in Sunderbani, Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi and said the Congress president is unable to digest the Balakot air strikes.

"Airstrike Rahul baba ko hajam nahi ho raha hai...Unke guru Sam Pitroda kehte hain 'kuch logon ki harkaton ke kaaran desh pe hamla nahi karna chahiye.' Kyun, aapke chachere bhai lagte hain kya? (Rahul Baba is unable to digest air strikes. His guru Sam Pithroda says that because of the activities of some people, a country cannot be attacked. Why? Are they related to you)," the BJP chief said.

Earlier today, speaking at a rally in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand, Shah slammed NC leader Omar Abdullah for advocating a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir and asked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to clarify his stand on the issue raised by his electoral ally. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president also asserted that his party, whether in power or in opposition, would never let such let such a demand get fulfilled.

"Omar Abdullah says there should be a separate prime minister in Jammu and Kashmir. His associates are shouting pro-Pakistan slogans and Congress is silent," Shah said at a rally in Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand where Lok Sabha polls will be held on April 11.

"Congress is having an electoral alliance with the party. I want to ask the Congress president to clarify to the nation whether or not he agrees with his ally's demand," he added.

The National Conference (NC) vice-president had on Monday said that his party would not allow any attacks on Jammu and Kashmir's special status and would seek restoration of terms of accession of the state, including the provision for 'Sadr-e-Riyasat' (president) and prime minister posts.