We will continue to deal with Chinese PLA in firm, resolute manner: Army chief

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 12: Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said on Wednesday that the Indian Army will continue to deal with the Chinese PLA in a firm and resolute manner in eastern Ladakh.

Addressing a press conference, Naravane said "We have continued to maintain the highest levels of operational preparedness while at the same time engaging with the Chinese PLA through dialogue."

When asked about the 14th round of military talks with China that is underway on Wednesday, he said India was hopeful of resolving issues at Patrolling Point 15 (Hot Springs).

"Talks are underway. While talks are underway, there is always hope that we will be able to resolve our differences through dialogue. We are in a position to meet whatever is thrown at us in the future & I can assure you on that very confidently," he said.

"Long-term solution is to resolve the border question rather than this becoming point of difference & a pinprick in our bilateral relations...We're well poised all along our borders&there is no question that any status quo, as it exists today, will ever be altered," the army chief said.

On reports of China building infra in Arunachal Pradesh, Naravane said "This arises because LAC is undemarcated and there are different perceptions as to where the border actually lies. As long as border issues remain unresolved, such kinds of issues will keep cropping up."

"War or conflict is always an instrument of last resort. But if resorted to, we will come out victorious," says Army Chief Gen MM Naravane while answering a question regarding the situation on the northern border.

The 14 round of corps commander level talks between India and China is underway on the Chinese side of the Chushul-Moldo Border Personnel Meeting Point. India has hopes that the meeting would be a constructive one and all pending issues would be sorted out.